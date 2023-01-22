If My Husband Does Not Perform Well As President, Hold Me Responsible – Atiku’s Wife, Titi Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Wife of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titi Abubakar has told Nigerians to hold her responsible should her husband fails to deliver on his promises if he is elected in the forthcoming Presidential election.

According to the report on Daily Post , the Politician’s wife mentioned this in Abeokuta, Ogun state while having a Town hall meeting with Ogun State women recently.

Titi, who mentioned that Atiku was one of the key players in the success of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Administration, said that voting Atiku will unify the country has he has clearly demonstrated this by getting married to her, a Yoruba woman.

She went further to say that electing Atiku will enable the Yoruba people produce the first Yoruba first lady in the history of Nigeria. She pledged that she and Atiku will not disappoint Nigerians if her husband is elected.

In her words, she said: “My husband was instrumental to the successes recorded during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s eight years tenure. Atiku will unify Nigeria, after all, I’m a Yoruba woman married to a Fulani man for over 50 years, that is the Nigeria that I want for us all.”

“No Yoruba woman has ever become a first lady in this country so I plead with you that for Yoruba to be happy, please vote for my husband and everything I and my husband have promised, we are going to fulfil it. If we don’t do it, you can hold me responsible.”

