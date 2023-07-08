If Mmesoma was from Plateau or Niger, it wouldn’t have been as hot as this – Shehu Sani

In a thought-provoking statement on Twitter, Shehu Sani, a notable Nigerian figure, has shed light on the pervasive tribal bias that influences public perception in the country. Sani’s remarks come in the context of a forgery case involving a girl, Mmesoma, where he suggests that the intense reactions and commentaries surrounding the incident are more rooted in political motivations linked to the just concluded 2023 elections than solely focused on the act of forgery itself.

According to Sani, if the girl hailed from a different region, the reaction would likely not have been as heated. He points out the unfortunate reality that tribal background plays a significant role in shaping public opinion and the level of attention given to different cases. As an illustration, Sani highlights a separate incident where a woman from Bauchi allegedly stabbed her husband to death, which garnered little interest compared to what he perceives would have been a far more intense online reaction had the individuals involved hailed from different regions.

Sani’s observation underscores the prevailing issue of wearing “ethnoreligious and political sunglasses” among Nigerians, where everything is viewed and interpreted through the lens of one’s ethnic, religious, or political affiliations. This deeply entrenched bias permeates societal discourse and has the potential to perpetuate divisions and hinder unity.

