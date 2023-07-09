If Mmesoma was a Northerner, case of result forgery would not be so heated as it is now – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has stated that if Anambra student Mmesoma Ejikeme was from Plateau or Niger state, the case of forgery she has been found guilty of perpetrating would not be as heated as it is right now. Mmesoma Ejikeme has been found guilty of committing the crime of forging official documents. As a result of Mmesoma’ s admission that she had fabricated her JAMB result from 2023, she has come under fire from a number of Nigerians.

In response to this occurrence, Shehu Sani, an activist and former Senator from Kaduna State, his official Twitter handle, said that some people are now using Mmesoma’s story for political clout. He said while majority of Nigerians are discussing the development, their emotions are only focused on politics, rather than the actual narrative. And if the girl was a Northerner, the current hit would not have been as high as it is right now.

Sani wrote thus: ” The Girl lied on her UTME application. ” Forgery isn’t the only explanation for the commentary both for and against her; it’ s more of a fallout from the election in 2023. The vast majority of those who are discussing have their tongues about the forgery while their emotions are focused on politics.

“If the girl had been from Plateau or Niger, it probably wouldn’ t have been as hot as it is now. Allegedly killing her husband with a knife, a woman from Bauchi is being investigated for the crime. It would appear that nobody is interested. The internet would have been on fire by now if the wife were from the west and the husband is from the east, or vice versa”.

