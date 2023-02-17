NEWS

If Mk Abiola had chosen Atiku as vice president, Atiku would not have betrayed him like that—Okocha

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a renowned billionaire businessman, Chief Peter Okocha, says that if Mk Abiola had chosen the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, as vice president, then Atiku would not have betrayed him like that.

He further stated that Atiku Abubakar would not have joined the military style administration to betray him, but he was really surprised in 1999 that Obasanjo chose him as vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria, he said.

According to him, I was really surprised in 1999 when our former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, chose Atiku Abubakar as the vice president of Nigeria. Many people did not know that if Mk Abiola had chosen Atiku Abubakar as vice president then, Atiku would not have betrayed him by joining the military style administration to bring him down, but all those are history now, he said.

