“If Lamidi Was In PDP, The Party Would Have Been Petting Him With Ice Cream” – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to reveal what would have happened if Lamidi Apapa is in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to reveal what the Peoples Democratic Party would have done to Alhaji Lamidi Apapa, the acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), if he was in the party. 

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by saying if the acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Lamidi Apapa was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party would have been petting him with Ice cream. 

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“If Lamidi was in PDP the party would have been petting him with Ice Cream.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

