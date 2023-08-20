“If Lamidi Apapa was in PDP, the party would have been petting him with Ice Cream” –Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has spoken about the Labour Party’s leadership problem.

He said that if the party’s factional national leader, Lamidi Apapa, had been a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), they would have patronised him with endearments.

Senator Shehu Sani tweeted on his verified Twitter account that “If Lamidi was in the PDP, the party would have been petting him with ice cream.”.

Shehu Sani’s comment has been understood to suggest that Lamidi Apapa has been completely disregarded by the Obidients and the Labour Party, despite the fact that Sani implied that he would have received significant attention if he had been in the PDP.

Apapa has repeatedly stated that he is the chairman of the Labour Party, and while speaking in Lagos a few days ago during the inauguration of the party’s 24-man State Caretaker Committee, he stated that his position as chairman of the party is recognised by Nigerian courts.

