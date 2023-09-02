NEWS

‘If Jonathan Had Not Participated In 2015 Election, PDP Would Have Won The Election’ – Fayose

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

The Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has alleged that the PDP would have won the 2015 election if Goodluck Jonathan had not contested in the 2015 Presidential election. He said in an interview with Channels TV news that the National Assembly should entrench the rotational Presidency in the constitution. He argued that the minorities must also be considered in the power shift in order to get the Presidency. 

He said, ”I have been part of the system reasonable enough to tell you, the fact that if we don’t entrench these rotational presidencies, we will continue to have problem. Some people are not even supposed to participate in that election. The Vice President sincerely was not supposed to participate in the last election. 

It was the same issue we had when Jonathan was here, If Jonathan had not participated in 2015 election, PDP would have won the election. The reason is that we must look back and be careful so that our good intentions do not become our albatross.”

[Start From 14:26]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mothers, Here Are Lace Gowns You Can Rock For Special Events

47 mins ago

There Are Pastors Who Are Praying For A Big Church & It Will Never Happen—J Suleman Reveals

57 mins ago

The Effects of Saudi Arabia’s spending spree on European football.

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button