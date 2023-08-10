If Jesus Was To Be Crucified The Next Day, Why Was He Beaten? -Pastor E. A. Adeboye Clarifies

Today, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye spoke on the message captured “Beyond Healing” during the Day 3 of RCCG 2023 Convention. While delivering his sermon, he answered a critical question which says, “If Jesus was to be crucified the next day, why was He beaten?”

While answering this question, he explained from the video (2:09:19): “Since 1975, I have being privileged by His Grace to visit prisons as a Pastor and I know a little of what goes on in the prison. If someone is to be executed the next day, today, they will give him his last respect, treating him with care and asking him to choose a meal to have.

“But that was not the case of our Lord Jesus because He was beaten a day before He was killed. Why? -He was beaten for our healing. That is why I know today, God will heal everyone here that is sick in Jesus name”.

