If Jesus Took 2,000 More Years To Come, This Church Will Be There In Power, Authority – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide on “Understanding The Wonders Of Divine Direction 1” at Covenant Day of Open Doors Service, Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland.

According to him, “What is it that secures open doors in a world of darkness? Access to light and walking in that light. You can’t be walking in the light and you have a barrier installed by darkness on your path. It clears the way. No economic situation in any land can stop the covenant of abundance from working.”

“You are walking in the light of the covenant of abundance, the horror of darkness starts clearing the way for you. The unusual starts happening in your life. You are not down because the world is down, you are down because you don’t have the light that keeps us up in a world of darkness.”

He claimed, “The good news is that whatever door Jesus opens no devil can shut. Revelation 3:7-8. Never think that everybody is happy with us in this ministry. We have so many enemies, we are blessed with them but when your ways please the Lord He makes your enemies to be at peace with you. God will judge someday. He is already judging now.”

He then said, “You can’t triumph in the Kingdom by tricks. If it ever happens it is just for a short while. Walking in the truth causes a believer to triumph always in every place. You are not in a temporal ministry, this ministry is a transgenerational ministry.”

Further he said, “If Jesus took 2,000 more years to come, this Church will be there in power, authority, in glory with signs and wonders erupting from generation to generation. The master key to a world of open doors is our love. His presence will open any door no matter who shut it.

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 30 minutes for the sermon

