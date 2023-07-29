If It’s Tinubu I Worked For I Won’t Be Suffering Like This, He Would Have Sent For Me – Chinyere Obi

Former member of the Labour Party, Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.), has said that she was a strong supporter of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and made a lot of sacrifices for the party ahead of the election. She said that she was shot by thugs while she was trying to defend the Labour Party at her polling unit, and that right now she’s suffering, but nobody in the party has reached out to help her.

During an interview with The Punch on Saturday July 29th, Chinyere Obi said that she regrets supporting Obi during the election, and that if it were President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that she worked for, she would not be suffering the way she’s suffering now, as she expressed optimism that Tinubu would have sent for her.

She said – “At the grassroots, I bought 200 bags of rice, noodles, bags, and customized shirts as well as other items which were distributed. The painful part is that none of the people came to sympathize with me when I was shot. I don’t know the kind of human beings people are. I sold all my property to campaign for Peter Obi. I know if it was Tinubu, I would not be suffering like this. He would have sent for me.”

She said that the young man who shot her was arrested when she went to the State CID, but that he was later released.

( credit: The Punch).

