If It’s Sleeping From Man To Man That Has Taken You To Where You Are Now, You’ll Crumble-Blessingceo

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and mental expert, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known and addressed as Blessingceo in a recent video posted on her official facebook page has advised out men who demands sex from women before helping them to desist from such act.

The relationship therapist made this known in a video where she seen lecturing men on the need to help a woman without demanding for anything in return especially their body and why women shouldn’t exchange her body just to get a help from a man.

Blessingceo expressed total disappointment, urging all those involved to desist from it. Speaking further, she said that a lot of men who are sent by God to help ladies in need end up loosing their blessings because rather than focus on the help, they demand sex as a price for their help.

Speaking to the ladies, she said “If it is sleeping from man to man that has taken you to where you are today, mark your calendar, you must surely crumble. Because the moment you start sleeping with a man, your brain becomes dumb, you subconsciously begin to tell yourself that it is all about sex and focus on developing your body rather than your brain”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 7:38)

