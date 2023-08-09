If It’s PDP or LP that took over from Buhari, they would have been investigating his regime-Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, member, Nigerian Guild of Editors, said, if it was PDP or Labour Party that took over from Buhari, they would have been investigating his administration.

Igho Akeregha said this in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when he was reacting to Tinubu’s decision to increase tax because he wants to close the 20 trillion naira tax gap.

Igho Akeregha said he does not agree with President Tinubu’s decision to increase tax. He said where is the employment in Nigeria that Tinubu want to increase tax on people? He said President Tinubu always say the poor should breathe, he asked, how can the poor breathe when they have to pay more taxes? He said instead of increasing taxes, Tinubu should deal with the issue of corruption and block leakages for perpetrating it.

Akeregha said but Tinubu is not talking about how he will tackle the corruption. He said the way Buhari and his appointed ministers ran the country during his time, suggested that there is so much to be investigated and recover from them. However, he said if it was PDP or Labour, they would start investigating Buhari’s administration.

“If it were to be PDP or Labour Party that took over from Buhari, they would have been investigating Buhari’s administration, instead of talking of increasing taxes”

Watch video here (1:11:26)

