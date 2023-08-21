‘If It’s By Party I Won’t Be Here, I’m Sent Here To Make Sure Abuja Is Bubbling Again’ – Wike

The Minister Of The FCT, Nyesom Wike has alleged that his appointment as minister is not through his party affiliation. He said in a press release that he was specifically sent by Mr. President to administer the FCT. He charged the people in his ministry to ensure that they are dedicated and committed to working under him.

He said, ”I don’t want anybody to write reports that you are doing well when you are not doing well. I have a lot of energy, so don’t think I am tired, I cannot be tired. I will move from the house to observe every project and then come to the office. If you work with us fully you will enjoy the administration, but if you don’t want to work with us, you will say you will never work in your life again.

I know how to make it easy and I know how to make it very hard. We have the backing of Mr. President, I’m not here on my own. If it’s by party I won’t be here, I’m specifically sent here to make sure Abuja is bubbling every day.”

