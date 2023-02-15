If It Comes To The Worst And We Can’t Get Naira To Buy Votes, We’ll Use Dollars “—APC spokesman, Ayo Oyalowo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam ahead of the upcoming general elections, an APC spokesman and political economist, Ayo Oyalowo, while reacting to the claims that the current Naira redesign and its lingering crisis is a ploy to disrupt the APC’s vote-buying plan against the coming election, said if the policy is geared against vote-buying, then the APC will use the dollar.

Speaking during an interview with the channels television, “The 2023 Verdict,” he explained that the alleged claims of the opposition parties that the Naira redesign is to shun the APC from buying votes of the electorate is childish.

According to him, “It is so childish to even think about that, because if the worst becomes the worst, how much do we buy a vote? If we can’t get Naira, we will get a dollar and give it to people, so think about vote buying being out of it.”

Video Credit: Channels Television

