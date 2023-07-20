If INEC say it will no longer upload result, why upload Senatorial, HoR, Guber election result-Austin Aigbe

Austin Aigbe, International Election Observer, said that if INEC denied that he will no longer upload election results, why did it upload senatorial results, House of Assembly results, and gubernatorial election results?

Austin Aigbe made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program, when he was responding to the follow-up question that, he suggested how INEC review should go with the aspect of technology, but there are arguments of whether or not electoral transmission of result is part of electoral act and there was insinuation that at some point INEC made a publication saying it was not going to upload result electronically.

Earlier on the program, Austin said the most conversation around INEC’s election review, should be on the glitch that happened, which affected one election and not other 2 elections that were held same day.

However, Austin while responding to INEC’s claim that they made a publication, that they are not going to upload results again, said that he wouldn’t want to say things that are very obvious again and again.

“If INEC says it will no longer upload results, then why did you upload senatorial result, why did you upload House of Representatives result, why did you upload gubernatorial results? An injury to one, should be an injury to all, if there were glitches in one election, there should be glitches in all”

Watch video (check 2:25:30)

