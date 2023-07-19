“If I’m In Love With A Man I Can Do Anything To Satisfy Him But He Mustn’t Cheat On Me” Basira Badia

Basira Badia, the talented Yoruba movie actress, recently shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram story, expressing her views on love and trust. In the post, she candidly revealed that when she deeply loves a man, she is willing to go to great lengths to make him happy and satisfied. However, she emphasized that one crucial condition for her love is unwavering loyalty; she cannot tolerate any form of betrayal.

In the video statement, she said, “Love has the power to make me do anything for a man I care about deeply, but for that love to flourish, trust and loyalty are non-negotiable. I am a woman who loves with her whole heart, and I cherish those who reciprocate that love and trust. However, if someone betrays the trust I place in them, I find it effortless to distance myself from such individuals.”

Basira Badia has earned immense popularity among her fans on social media, thanks to her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft, which has brought her widespread acclaim.

Click the link to watch the video

https://instagram.com/stories/basira_badia2/3149632633917574985?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==up

By focusing on her positive perspective on love and trust while maintaining her achievements in the entertainment industry, Basira Badia continues to be an inspiration to her followers and admirers.

Akumaa47 (

)