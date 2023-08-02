‘If I’m In Charge Of A State In The South East, Nobody Can Enter My State To Cause Chaos’ – Dan Ulasi

A PDP Chieftain, Dan Ulasi has blamed the South East governors for their inaction as regards the insecurity in the South East. He stated in an AIT interview that the governors are expected to unite and tackle the forces behind the insecurity. He also argued that assuming he was a governor in the South East, he would never have allowed some unknown gunmen to cause chaos in his state.

He said, ”If we have serious governors in the South East, we would have tackled these insecurity. I don’t care whether you are APC or PDP. Now we have two APC, one APGA, one PDP, and One Labour Party. I am not interested in the nomenclature of where you are coming from.

I am only interested in seeing the five governors we have sitting down and ensuring the protection of our people. There are lacunas here and there that are exploiting their inaction. If I’m in charge of a state in the South East, nobody can enter my state to cause chaos. Although once in a while, one or two people can smuggle themselves into the state and escape but it won’t be a regular feature.”

