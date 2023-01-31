NEWS

If I’m elected President of Nigeria, I’ll give the unemployed youths more work chances – Bola Tinubu

According to reports from Nation News, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has pledged to resolve the erosion problem that is destroying Anambra State.

Additionally, it was alleged that he declared he would manage the ongoing problem the same way he did the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos.

Ahmed Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress, similarly asserted that he has no enemies.

Additionally, it was learned from reports that Tinubu made this announcement on Tuesday at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State, as part of the ongoing campaign.

Tinubu allegedly added in one of his remarks, “There is a major difference between Apostle Peter in the Bible and me.

“Peter three times denied knowing Jesus Christ out of fear, but I, Tinubu, am not scared of anyone since fear is a primary cause of failure.”

“If I’m elected President of Nigeria, I’ll give the unemployed youths more work chances, and I’ll control erosion in Anambra State just as I did in Lagos when I was the Governor.” He said

