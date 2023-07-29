If I’m Declared President Tomorrow, I’ll Get My Respectable Team Ready in One Month—Peter Obi

During a Twitter space on Saturday, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stated that he would get his respectable economic team ready in one month if he’s declared president tomorrow. He revealed that the number of days between the 1st of March, when the election result was announced, and the 29th of May, when the president was inaugurated, is close to 90 days.

Peter Obi further stated that he would have dealt with the corruption side of the fuel subsidy before removing it in phase, and not by removing it immediately.

According to him, “the election took place on the 25th of February, and the result was announced on the first of March. Between the first of March and May 29th, is it clear? Call it almost 90 days. Within these 90 days, I’m sorry to say it, I would have been able to have a respectable economic team that would have sat down with me. Even as we’ve talked now, if you say Peter Obi is president tomorrow, I’ll give it to you in one month. I would respect Nigerians who can sit down and say, This is where we would go. If we’re going to remove subsidy, I’ll say it again. Look at my tweets. It’s like when you have multiple fractures, you’re not going to deal with them immediately. It’s something you need to remove one after the other. I said we’re going to remove the subsidy side of it.”

Video credit: Twitter (0:50)

