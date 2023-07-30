If I’m Declared President Tomorrow, I’ll Get My Respectable Team Ready In One Month” – Peter Obi

During a Twitter space conversation on Saturday, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, shared that if he were declared president tomorrow, he would have his competent economic team ready within one month. He pointed out that the time between the election result announcement on March 1 and the presidential inauguration on May 29 is nearly 90 days.

Peter Obi emphasized that he would handle the corruption aspect of fuel subsidy before gradually phasing it out, instead of an immediate removal.

According to him, “The election occurred on February 25, and the result was announced on March 1. The period between March 1 and May 29 is almost 90 days. Within these 90 days, I would have assembled a respectable economic team to plan the way forward for Nigeria. Even now, if you were to make me president tomorrow, I would form my team within one month. I value Nigerians who can sit down and chart a clear path for our nation. Regarding the subsidy issue, I’ve mentioned it before in my tweets. When dealing with multiple fractures, you don’t address them all at once. It’s a gradual process, like removing one fracture at a time. I’ve advocated for the removal of the subsidy side of it.”

