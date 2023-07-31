‘If I’m Confirmed As Minister, Mr. President Will Not Regret Nominating Me As Minister’ – Wike

The Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike speaking at the Senate Floor during the Ministerial screening has assured President Bola Tinubu that he will not regret nominating him. He referred to his era as Rivers State governor and how he worked till the last day before he handed over to his successor. According to him, the similitude of the numerous projects in which he commissioned in his state could be brought to the National level.

He said, ”Till the 27th of May, Mr. Senate President, I was still commissioning projects. These things can be achieved if you are committed and if you have passion for the job. There are so many people who want to be a Minister for the sake that I was a minister. But there are those who say look, what do I want to offer? Am I committed to the job?

And I thank Mr. President for nominating me. And knowing how hungry Mr. President is to solve the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support. And I can assure you, if I’m confirmed as Minister, Mr. President will not regret nominating me as minister.’

