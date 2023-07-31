If I’m Confirmed As Minister In Whatever Capacity, President Tinubu Won’t Regret Nominating Me- Wike

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has been cleared by the Senate to serve as a minister in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet. Wike appeared before the Senate for screening on Monday July 31st.

While addressing the Senate, Wike said that President Wike will not regret nominating him if he is confirmed as a minister.

In the report which was made by Channels Television, he said – “These things can be achieved if you are committed, if you have passion for the job.

“There are so many people who want to be ministers for the sake of, ‘I was a governor’, for the sake that, ‘I was a minister’, but there are those who say, ‘Look, what do I have to offer? Am I committed to this job?’

“I thank Mr President for nominating me, I believe, knowing how hungry Mr President is to solving the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support. And I can assure you, if I am confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me.”

He said that during his tenure as a governor of Rivers State, he started and completed several projects in the state and invited politicians across party lines to commission the projects.

Wike made headlines last week following the release of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees’ list, as he was the only member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that made the list.

It has been gathered that on Monday July 31st, 20 out of the 28 names on the list completed their documentation for the screening at the Senate. It was gathered that those who are yet to do their documentation are not in the country at the moment.

