“If Ilebaye Says Your Name This Night, I’ll Embarrass Her, I’m Ready To Fight” – TolaniBaj To Neo

TolaniBaj has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she told Neo Akpofure that if Ilebaye says his name, she’s going to embarrass her, TolaniBaj said that she’s ready to fight on the show because of Neo Akpofure, recall that Neo Akpofure and TolaniBaj are together, and TolaniBaj is always behaving possessive over him.

TolaniBaj doesn’t like the fact that Ilebaye and Neo Akpofure are getting closer in the Big Brother’s House, she said if Ilebaye mentions Neo Akpofure’s name again in the Big Brother’s House, she said she’s ready to fight in the Big Brother’s House.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others, as they were all surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that TolaniBaj wants to fight on national TV because of a guy she’s not in a defined relationship with.

Several fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms.

