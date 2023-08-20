If Ilebaye Says Your Name Again, I’ll Embarrass And Fight Her On This Show This One Time—Tbaj To Neo

After the Saturday Night Rave, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Tonlanibaj, otherwise known as Tbaj, revealed that she’ll embarrass Ilebaye the next time she calls her man, Neo, who happens to be a fellow housemate.

You would recall that Tbaj has previously accused Ilebaye of wanting to be around her man, stating that Ilebaye is always wanting to get into her relationship with Neo, but Neo acts obliviously like they are just friends, whereas Ilebaye actually knows what she’s doing.

While chatting in a cozy state with Neo after the party, Tonlanibaj noted that she won’t hesitate to fight and embarrass Ilebaye on the Big Brother show if she continues to interrupt her relationship with Neo, tries to get close to him, or mentions his name.

She said, “I know I’m going to f*ck up tonight if she continues to say your name comfortably; I’ll embarrass her; in fact, I’m ready to fight her on this show this one time.”

Neo interrupted (trying to calm her down): “Tolani, Tolani, listen to me; don’t fight her.”

Tbaj continued, “I’m listening, but do not tell me she’s just your friend.”

