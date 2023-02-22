If I Were To Enter An Alliance, It Certainly Wouldn’t Be With Peter Obi-Dumebi Kachikwu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the presidential candidate African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu has just spoken in an interview with TVC news on why he would not follow into the same footsteps as the party’s chairman, Ralph Nwosu in supporting Peter Obi for President of Nigeria.

In response, he reportedly said, and quote, “This is what i expect Peter Obi to have done but what else do you expect from someone who goes around cultivating cultural and religious endorsements. I cannot expect that he will come and do this especially knowing that Ralph Nwoso, the person he was dealing with was no longer the chairman of the party.”

“Like I said to some people earlier on, the former president Obasanjo had spoken to me about a portable alliance with Peter Obi and I made it very, very clear and I still make it very clear. That were I to enter an alliance, it certainly will not be with Peter Obi. What does he represent? What does he stand for?”

