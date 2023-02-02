If I Was The President, I Would’ve Sacked Emefiele After He Contested The APC Primaries – Ajiboye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Assistant Director, Media, and Publicity for the Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Biodun Ajiboye has said that the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele should’ve been relieved of his duties after he contested in the APC primary election which was held last year.

According to Biodun Ajiboye who appeared in an interview on Arise Tv morning show today, it’s clear that the new CBN policy wouldn’t have been in place if Godwin Emefiele had won the presidential primary election he contested and president Buhari isn’t to blame for the financial difficulties the policy has brought. In his own words as seen on Arise Tv this morning…

“Someone in the position of Godwin Emefiele cannot be trusted with the responsibility of naira redesign, particularly at a time like this. I wonder if he had won the primaries if he would’ve been happy if an exercise or a policy like this is being executed at this point. Whatever it is, I don’t want to start blaming the president, I don’t see any good reason to blame the president for what is going on. I think I blame the governor of the central bank who should’ve been able to put his acts together seamlessly in a way that I will not have these traces of failure that is now generating so many heats.”

“Secondly, I don’t see any reason why Godwin Emefiele will do things right at this point, I can’t see. Godwin Emefiele is a PDP appointee to start with and to that extent, he still has his cohorts within the PDP. If I was the president, I would’ve sacked Emefiele after he contested in the APC presidential primary election. Because there’s no way this would’ve been happening if he had won.”

Watch the full interview here.

AnnSports (

)