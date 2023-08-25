If I Voted During Election, I Would Have Voted Obi But He Won’t Be Able To Govern Nigeria- Dr. Wunmi

Dr. Wunmi Akintide, a Former Assistant Secretary in the Nigeria Civil Service has stated that if he had the opportunity of voting in the recently concluded presidential election, he would have voted for the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi instead of Tinubu

During an interactive session hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo on the program “90Mins Africa,” the former Assistant Secretary in the Nigerian Civil Service revealed his viewpoint.

It is no longer news that the presidential election took place nationwide on February 25th, resulting in the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured more votes than his competitors as reported by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

( Photo Credit : Sahara Reporters Verified Facebook Page )

Akintide, while discussing the matter, stated that his vote would have gone to Peter Obi; however, he believed that the Labour Party presidential candidate wouldn’t have been able to govern Nigeria

As reported by SAHARA REPORTERS, he said ” If I had voted during the presidential election, I would have casted my vote for obi instead of Tinubu but he wouldn’t have been able to rule the country “

