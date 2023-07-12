NEWS

“If I See that 3M or 5M they are Using for Bum Enlargement, I will be Snatched” Nkechi Blessing says

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to social media to disclose that she will make herself to look s*xually attractive, if she comes in contact with the money that her fellow women are paying for gluteoplasty surgery. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, reacted to rumours that she underwent bum enlargement, as she disputed such reports.

According to the Yoruba actress;

“So someone said Nkechi has gone for bum enlargement and I asked where, how? So I will just go and sit in that surgery bed, I will not go and remove the tanker that is in my stomach, it’s my backside that I’m looking for how to reduce that I will now go and do? If I see that three million or five million they are using for bum enlargement, I will be snatched, I will now reduce my backside because it’s too much”.

