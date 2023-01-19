If I open up the secret that keeps Nnamdi Kanu in detention, he will be released immediately- Wike

Mr. Wike Nyesom, governor of River State, claims that the Nigerian government will have no choice but to release Indigenous People of Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu if he reveals the secret that holds him in custody.

He went on to say that Nnamdi Kanu is still in their custody because he is not willing to “dance to their tune” and because buhari has asked him to do something and he has refused. In addition, he was certain that if the truth were to come out today, Nigeria would be torn apart.

He claims that if I divulge the secret that still maintains Nnamdi Kanu in custody, he will be released instantly, and I am really convinced that this country will be divided after speaking it, but if I talk now, they will say that Wike is talking too much. According to Nnamdi Kanu, he is still in their co-study because he refused to bow down to the Nigerian authorities.

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

