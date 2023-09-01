If I Met a Man & the Way he Expresses his Love is by Giving me Money, it is not a Bad Thing- BBN Doyin David.

Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin David has stated that she does not see anything wrong with her male counterpart that chooses to show his deep affection for her by giving her cash gifts if they are in a relationship.

The social media personality who made such statement during an interview with Chude Jideonwo which was uploaded online few hours ago, was asked to give her opinion with regards to the views of people that it is immoral for a woman to have physical intimacy with a man because of what she wants to get from him.

And so Doyin David in response to such question, stated that;

“See what I will say, we all have ways we express our love, if I met a man and the way he wants to express his love for me is by giving me gifts and money , it is not a bad thing. I’m not endorsing s*x for money, because I wouldn’t have s*x with somebody just for money alone.”

Speaking about her family, Doyin David revealed that when her father died, she was angry with God and she stopped going to church because she thought that her family is perfect and nothing would happen to them at that time.

