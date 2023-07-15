If I meet Tinubu, there is only one thing I will tell him about the northern region-Ibrahim Balarabe

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that Ibrahim Balarabe, who happens to be the first son of the late Balarabe Musa, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has revealed what he will tell Tinubu about the northern region if he has the opportunity to meet him.

During the interview, Balarabe was told that, he was one of the vocal voices in the Northern region, as he was asked that if he were to meet President Bola Tinubu, what specifics would he advise him to concentrate on for the development of the northern region.

While he was reponding to this question, he said, “If I meet Tinubu, there is only one thing I will tell him about the northern region. The truth is there is endemic poverty in the Northern region. I will want President Bola Tinubu, to redress the poverty situation in the region and the almajiri problem. If you should take the almajiri off the streets, and make agriculture easy for them, half of the problem is solved.”

Further talking, he said that if he was President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or his adviser, he would boost agriculture in the Northern region and that, he (Tinubu ) should not allow middlemen to hijack it as usual.

He said, “Let him get directly to those involved. We have villages and district structures and they know their farmers. So, if he can develop agriculture in our region, we do not need much again.

Of course, we talk about backwardness in education. The backwardness in education in the Northern region is deliberateband it is poverty that is causing it. Anywhere you go, if there is poverty, nobody will talk about education. Who will have the time for education when the stomach is empty ?”

Moses21 (

)