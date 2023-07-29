If I Knew, I Would Have Followed The APC And I Wouldn’t Suffer Like This – Chinyere Obi

Former member of the Labour Party, Chinyere Obi has stated that she regrets for not teaming up with the ruling All Progressives Congress during the last general election.

It would be recalled that Chinyere disclosed few weeks ago how she was abandoned by the leadership of the Labour Party despite being shot by apc thug.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Punch paper, Chinyere said she would not be suffering the same way if she worked for APC.

Speaking further, she said she had sent some photos of her condition to the national chairman of the Labour Party but there was no response. She said she near lost her leg.

“I sent a picture of my injured leg to Julius Abure. If I had not looked for alternatives, that leg would have been amputated. None of them visited me even though we have Labour Party representatives in the South East. They couldn’t send anyone to check on me. If I knew, I would have followed the APC and I wouldn’t suffer like this.” she told Punch paper.

