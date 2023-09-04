If I Had To Look At Presidents Since 1999, I Would Probably Rate Buhari As The Worst – Chris Nwandu

The Publisher of CKN , Chris Nwandu, has maintained that contrary to the claim by Garba Shehu, the former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, that the former President rescued Nigeria from corruption, the Katsina bigwig was not a saint; as he said if he had the chance to rate Nigeria’s Presidents since 1999, he would rate Buhari as the worst.

Chris Nwandu had said, “If i personally have to look at all the Presidents we had since 1999, i would probably rate Buhari as the worst.”

Forward video to 1:11:05 – https://www.youtube.com/live/j2Pbd4udrLE?si=MtM3ggrEzPk_YSnw

Nwandu, who spoke during an interview on Kakaaki, an AIT Television programme, said it was wrong for Garba Shehu to portray Buhari as a saint to Nigerians. He wondered who the former President rescued from corruption, as he maintained that the rate of corruption was high during the his administration. He said even though the former President had taken some critical steps in his first few months in Office, he did not succeed in fighting corruption.

Nwandu also went further to say that Nigeria was better before Buhari assumed Office. He reacted to Shehu’s reply to the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke, who had described Buhari’s administration as the most incompetent in Nigeria’s history.

