If I Had My Way, I Would’ve Abolished States In Nigeria, State Boundaries Are A Liability-Baba-Ahmed

The Spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba – Ahmed, has said that state boundaries are a liability to the nation in terms of governance, adding that if he had his way, he would have abolished the idea of having states in Nigeria.

The NEF Spokesman, who made this assertion in a recent interview, while lamenting the lack of cooperation among the northern states in tackling the problem of insecurity within the region, declared; “This (Insecurity) problem is a problem that transcends state borders. I tell you the truth, if I had my way I would have abolished states (in Nigeria). State boundaries are a liability. Nineteen states, 19 governors, you can imagine. Look at the amount of money we are spending.”

Baba – Ahmed, who visibly expressed the thought that the state – based system of government was frustrating effective governance in the North and by extension Nigeria, appeared to favour the idea of returning to the regional system of governance.

In his words while responding to a question on whether he was advocating for the regional governance, he said; Sadly, I will advocate some change, the north can’t carry 19 governors…”

