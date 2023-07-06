NEWS

If I Had Campaigned For Atiku, I Would Not Bring Anything Back Home For My Yoruba People-Bode George

While Bode George was talking with the media, he said that there was no point campaigning for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, because if he did, he wouldn’t be bringing anything back home for his Yoruba people.

He said that all the top positions in the PDP belonged to the north and some for the South-South and the southeast, but there was no top position reserved for the southwest. With such thing, there was no way he would boldly campaign for the presidential candidate of a party with such arrangements of position.

In his words (start from 10:00) “With high positions allocated to other regions, excluding the southwest, if I had campaigned for Atiku Abubakar, I wouldn’t bring anything back home for my Yoruba people”.

“There was no way I would have supported or campaigned with such arrangements in our party. If I had, so what would be my gain as a Yoruba man, when no higher position was reserved for us in the party?”

