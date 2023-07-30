“If I Had Become President, It Does Not Mean Nigerians Won’t Go Through Hardship” – Peter Obi

Last night, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general election, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi addressed the nation on Parallel Facts where he spoke extensively about what he would have done differently as the president of Nigeria.

Peter Gregory Obi said, “first, I want you all to know that I am addressing you because I promised to do so every month if I had won. The thing is, if I had become president, it does not mean Nigerians won’t go through hardship but it won’t be as we have it today.”

Speaking further, Peter Gregory Obi said, “there are some economic issues that, if thought out well before policy formulation and implementation, there won’t be extreme hardship in the country. The first is the issue of corruption because it is the number one problem of Nigeria. People will not like to enterprise in a country where corruption exists. Corruption also kills professionalism and hard work.”

Again, the former governor of Anambra state said, “the second issue is the cost of governnace which is totally unacceptable. As for fuel subsidy, it is a criminal set-up (which must be removed). With productivity, the value of naira will become better also.”

Lastly, Peter Gregory Obi said, “I am addressing you all today because I strongly believe that the job of a leader is to learn from the people and use what he’s learnt to fix the country.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 48th – 58th minutes).

Musingreports (

)