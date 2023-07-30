If I Had Become President, It Does Not Mean Nigerians Won’t Go Through Hardship – Peter Obi

Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the previous general election, addressed the country last night on Parallel Facts, detailing many of the policies he would have altered had he been elected president of Nigeria.

First, I want you all to know that I am addressing you today because, if I had won, I pledged to do so every month,” Peter Gregory Obi remarked. If I had been elected president, things in Nigeria wouldn’t be perfect, but they certainly wouldn’t be as bad as they are now.

Peter Gregory Obi continued by saying, “There are some economic issues that, if thought out well before policy formulation and implementation, will not cause extreme hardship in the country.” Since corruption is the most pressing issue facing Nigeria, that’s where we’ll start. If corruption is widespread, no one will want to do business there. Professionalism and effort also perish in a corrupt environment.

“The second issue is the cost of governance, which is totally unacceptable,” the ex-governor of Anambra state remarked. Subsidising the cost of petrol is a corrupt system that has to be dismantled. The Nigerian naira’s worth will improve along with the country’s productivity.

Obi concluded by saying, “I am addressing you all today because I strongly believe that the job of a leader is to learn from the people and use what he’s learned to fix the country.”

