If I give you money & you spend it, you will receive your dream and die–PDP Governorship Candidate

Isah Liman Kantigi, the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Niger State, has issued a strong warning to anyone who wants to accept his money without supporting him in the next elections.

Kantigi, who was seen in a viral video riding a motorized tricycle while wearing a white long dress and matching hat, threatened to kill anyone who accepted his money without voting for him in the upcoming governorship race.

Speaking in a mix of Hausa and English, the gubernatorial candidate claimed that anyone to whom he donates money and who fails to vote for him and take the necessary action will begin to have bad dreams, which will eventually cause him to foam at the mouth and die.

“If I give you and you spend money, you will receive your dreams and lose your life,” he claimed. You will begin to foam after receiving the dreams, and you will die”.

Source: Punch Newspapers

