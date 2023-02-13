“If I Get Detained By The DSS, I Will Be Praying From The Inside For BAT To Win The Election” -FFK

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of the presidential campaign council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani Kayode (FFK), took to his verified Facebook page to announce that he has been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) on a matter of national security.

Femi Fani Kayode said, “I have been invited by the DSS and if I get detained, I will be praying from the inside for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) to win the presidential election.” He added, “I first received a text message and dismissed the invitation because it was vague.”

Speaking further, Femi Fani Kayode said, “after they wrote me a formal letter, I put a call through to them and was advised to take the matter very seriously if I don’t want the worse to happen.”

Again, Femi Fani Kayode said, “I will present myself before them accordingly unlike Emefiele and Atiku who barely obey such orders. I am not scared of my own shadow and neither do I shiver when I am invited by the security agencies.”

Lastly, FFK said, “now I know that the DSS are simply doing their job and not influenced by the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

