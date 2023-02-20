‘If I fought a sitting president, it’s not anything to fight a sitting Governor’ – Atiku tells Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Politician, Dino Melaye publicly came out to narrate all the struggles the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar went through inorder to campaign in Rivers State.

In a video that surfaced online today being Monday the 20th day of February, 2023 Dino Stated that many renowned politicians from Rivers State asked them to come to the State and Campaign even without the permission of the Governor, Nyesom Wike but Atiku Abubakar insisted that everything should be done peacefully inorder to avoid spillage of blood.

“Atiku told me, Dino you know I’m not afraid to go to Rivers, If I fought a sitting President, it’s not anything to fight a sitting Governor. He said but never on my account or never on the account of my ambition will one drop of blood be spilled in River State”. Click on the link below to watch the video.

