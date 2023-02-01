If I Didn’t See All Nigerians As My Family, I Wouldn’t Have Selected Akabueze As Commissioner-Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has boasted about adding an Igbo member to his cabinet during his time as governor of Lagos State.

The night before the 2023 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress national leader and former governor of Lagos State was addressing a rally in Anambra State.

The following was a statement made by Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a recent interview: “During my time as governor of Lagos, I appointed your dear brother, Mr. Ben Akabueze, to the position of Commissioner of Budget and Planning because I view every Nigerian as a member of my extended family and a fellow countryman. He’s been doing an outstanding job as the head of the Federal Government’s Budget Office.”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is widely regarded as one of the leading prospective candidates for president in the impending 2023 election.

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment.

writer11 (

)