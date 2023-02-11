NEWS

If I Call any Politician a Drug Dealer, Nigerians Will Be more Interested -Pres. Candidate, Adewole

The SDP flagbearer, Adewole Adebayo, has emphasized that politics is not about entertainment and vulgarity. Speaking on Plus TV, Adewole cited examples of allegations that people would rather focus on in the presidential race than vital issues.

52 deregistered parties adopt SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo - Daily TrustAddressing the topic, Adewole said, “The social media and the traditional media have vital roles to play in educating Nigerians.” For example, Nigerians will be more interested if I accuse any politician of being a drug dealer or a thief. They think politics is about entertainment and vulgarity. Some people may not be interested in our discussions on policies and ideas. We have to voice out the consequences of an election.

He continued, “The presidential candidate that you elect can greatly impact your chances of life and death.” It depends on how good he is as the commander in chief. The individual will also determine your access to basic amenities and healthcare. A democratic system does not depend on prayers but on the decisions of the people who elected him or her. The voters in the countries that many of us desire to visit often scrutinize their candidates before elections. However, you will bear the consequences if you elect leaders based on prejudice and sentiments.

You can watch the interview (15:00 minute)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

