NEWS

If I Become President, I Will Probe Them, And Many Of Them Will Run Out Of Nigeria – Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, said in an interview with A.Y Live, what he would do once he wins the presidential election and became the next president of Nigeria. He announced that he would prosecute politicians who illegally used public funds and bring them to book during his tenure.

He said: “There are many people who oppose the presidency because they know that if I become president, there will be an investigation. This is especially the case with politicians who travel across the country in bullion trucks to siphon off public money excessively. Among them, they oppose my presidency.” “They will run out of Abuja or they will eventually leave the country.”

He further added that his governance will be directed toward the public first and that public funds will be used for the needs of the Nigerian people and economy.

Dear readers, please share your thoughts and comments about this article in the comment section.

GistSports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 352 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

6 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

15 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

22 mins ago

Alpha-Beta: Why It Is Wrong For EFCC To Keep Petitions Against Tinubu Pending – Lemmy Ughegbe

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button