If I Become President, I Will Probe Them, And Many Of Them Will Run Out Of Nigeria – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, said in an interview with A.Y Live, what he would do once he wins the presidential election and became the next president of Nigeria. He announced that he would prosecute politicians who illegally used public funds and bring them to book during his tenure.

He said: “There are many people who oppose the presidency because they know that if I become president, there will be an investigation. This is especially the case with politicians who travel across the country in bullion trucks to siphon off public money excessively. Among them, they oppose my presidency.” “They will run out of Abuja or they will eventually leave the country.”

He further added that his governance will be directed toward the public first and that public funds will be used for the needs of the Nigerian people and economy.

