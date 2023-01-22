If I Become President, I Will Probe Them, and Many of Them Will Have to Run Out of Nigeria—Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, while speaking during an interview with A.Y. Live, explained more about what he will do if he finally wins the presidential election and becomes the president of Nigeria. He stated that, under his administration, politicians who have embezzled public funds will be brought to book.

According to him, “Many of them are against my presidency because of their excessive embezzlement of public funds, especially those politicians who move money across the country with bullion vans, because they know if I become president, I will probe them, and many of them will have to run out of Abuja or finally leave the country.”

Speaking further, he added that his governance will be primarily concerned with the masses and that public funds will be spent on the Nigerian people and areas necessary in the economy.

Dear esteemed readers,Share your thoughts and opinions about this article.

Source: A.Y. Live Show

Dhanielblog (

)