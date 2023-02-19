‘If I and Peter Obi were in Power, we would have arrested El Rufai for treason’ – Datti reveals

Few moments ago, Peter Obi running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed publicly came out to reveal what he and Peter Obi would have done to Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai if they were in power.

During a recent interview on Arise Tv, Datti was asked what he would have done to El Rufai if he was in power and he stated that he would have arrested the Kaduna State Governor with immediate effect for treason.

Recall that few days ago, El Rufai countered the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari’s order by declaring the old notes legal tender in Kaduna State.

Datti stated that Treason is when you have another authority trying to undermine constituted authority. He further stressed that if he and Peter Obi were the President and Vice President today, he would have

immediately summoned the EGF and obtained full legal interpretation of the kind of immunity that state Governors have and if it does not include treason, El Rufai would be placed under arrest immediately and served justice. Click on the link below to watch the video.

