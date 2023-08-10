“If I Am Up Against Bukola Saraki For PDP Leadership, I Will Definitely Beat Him”- Sowunmi Claims

Segun Sowunmi, a member of the People’s Democratic Party has come out to claim that if he is to run for the position of the Chairman of the party against former senate president, Bukola Saraki, he will definitely come out victorious.

According to Sowunmi who appeared in an interview on Channels television program, Politics tonight,

“If I am up against Bukola Saraki, I will definitely beat him. I will ask him what he did in 2014-2015 when they destabilised the party, I am sure that I will beat him. Do I have the backing of Atiku Abubakar? That’s where the challenge is. Atiku is not that kind of person who likes to destabilise things, young people are just gyrating and my name is often coming up. I cannot pretend that I’ve not heard it but what I have said to them is that we cannot be a party that gives the impression that we are unstable and our leaders cannot complete their terms.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 12:30

