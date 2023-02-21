If I Am The President Of Nigeria, I Will Obey The Supreme Court – Orji Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular APC member and former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, in a virtual interview with Channels Television on Monday, 20th of February 2023, has pointed that the Supreme court is the most important court in the country and that a Nigerian President should readily obey its orders.

It would be recalled that the Supreme court of Nigeria recently placed a suspension on the deadline of the new naira note policy but the Central Bank of Nigeria with the backing of the Federal government of Nigeria, has continued to push on with the policy amidst criticism.

In regard to the development, Orji Kalu said that if he was the President, he would obey the court order because the Supreme court is the highest judicial system in the country. The former governor said that when he was governor of Abia State, he had to abandon a project because the court asked him to.

In his words he said: “If I am the President of Nigeria, I will obey the supreme court. The supreme court is the highest court of the land, whether they are wrong or they are right. And after listening to the Supreme court and obeying them, I will ask my attorney general to go for review.”

“When a court ordered me not to build a road in Abia, I obeyed the court order and my subsequent people did not touch the project. The people suffering are the masses. If I was the President of Nigeria, I will rather obey the court of competent jurisdiction because it is the highest court of the land. If I was in that position, I will obey the court order.”

