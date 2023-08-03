“If I am Joe Ajaero, I will step aside” – Ayo Fayose

Ayo Fayose, former Ekiti state governor, said that if he is the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, he will step aside.

Ayo Fayose made the statement in an interview with TVC during the Politics Tonight program when he was asked whether he agreed with people saying the position of the NLC is largely political.

Ayo Fayose said he totally agreed that the decision of the NLC is largely political.

“Equity in itself says it all, you can’t be a member of another political party, in fact, if I am (Joe) Ajaero, I will step aside. I can’t openly come outside and identify with somebody and you are leading…He’s an extension of Labour Party. That’s the gospel truth, don’t let us just play… If you don’t want this administration to succeed, come out and say you don’t want this administration to succeed.”

He said the protest is unpopular, he asked that how many times did NLC strike during President Buhari. He said during Buhari’s time, they couldn’t talk.

“Actually, Asiwaju must be called to account at all times where necessary but it must not be for political gains like whatever reason they are doing it. What can anybody do in 2 months

Watch the video here (17:06)

