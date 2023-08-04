“If I Am Joe Ajaero, I Will Step Aside” – Ayo Fayose

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, stated that if he were in the position of NLC President, Joe Ajaero, he would willingly step aside. This remark was made by Fayose during an interview on TVC’s Politics Tonight program. When questioned about his opinion on the notion that the NLC’s decisions are primarily driven by political motives, Fayose expressed his complete agreement with this perspective.

“Equity in itself says it all, you can’t be a member of another political party, in fact, if I am (Joe) Ajaero, I will step aside. I can’t openly come outside and identify with somebody and you are leading…He’s an extension of Labour Party. That’s the gospel truth, don’t let us just play… If you don’t want this administration to succeed, come out and say you don’t want this administration to succeed.”

He said the protest is unpopular, he asked that how many times did NLC strike during President Buhari. He said during Buhari’s time, they couldn’t talk.

“Actually, Asiwaju must be called to account at all times where necessary but it must not be for political gains like whatever reason they are doing it. What can anybody do in 2 months

Watch the video here (17:06)

