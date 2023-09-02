If Govt Invest In Agriculture & Farmer, It Will Solve The Problem Of Hunger For Years – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to say if the Government invest in Agriculture and the farmer, it will solve the problem of hunger for years.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page to air out his view on what the government needs to do to eradicate the problem of hunger in the country.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known that if the Government buys food and shares it to the people, it will stop the problem of hunger for a day or week and have to buy again.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by If the Government invest in Agriculture and the farmer, it will solve the problem of hunger for years.

Shehu Sani believes investing in agriculture and supporting farmers is a sustainable solution to combat hunger in the long run, and will also have a long-term impact on solving the problem of hunger by creating sustainable food sources and improving food production systems. In his view, investing in agriculture is a more effective approach compared to short-term food distribution.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Naija-hub-news (

)