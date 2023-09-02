NEWS

If Govt Invest In Agriculture & Farmer, It Will Solve The Problem Of Hunger For Years – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to say if the Government invest in Agriculture and the farmer, it will solve the problem of hunger for years.

The outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page to air out his view on what the government needs to do to eradicate the problem of hunger in the country. 

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known that if the Government buys food and shares it to the people, it will stop the problem of hunger for a day or week and have to buy again.

 

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by If the Government invest in Agriculture and the farmer, it will solve the problem of hunger for years. 

Shehu Sani believes investing in agriculture and supporting farmers is a sustainable solution to combat hunger in the long run, and will also have a long-term impact on solving the problem of hunger by creating sustainable food sources and improving food production systems. In his view, investing in agriculture is a more effective approach compared to short-term food distribution.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mothers, Here Are Lace Gowns You Can Rock For Special Events

47 mins ago

There Are Pastors Who Are Praying For A Big Church & It Will Never Happen—J Suleman Reveals

57 mins ago

The Effects of Saudi Arabia’s spending spree on European football.

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button